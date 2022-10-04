YETI (YETI) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) is one of 19 public companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare YETI to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of YETI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of YETI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

YETI has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YETI’s rivals have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YETI $1.41 billion $212.60 million 13.17 YETI Competitors $3.47 billion $98.49 million 4.65

This table compares YETI and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

YETI’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than YETI. YETI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for YETI and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI 0 5 11 0 2.69 YETI Competitors 51 418 898 12 2.63

YETI presently has a consensus price target of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 114.41%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 156.49%. Given YETI’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe YETI has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares YETI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI 13.02% 43.04% 20.15% YETI Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Summary

YETI beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand. In addition, the company offers YETI-branded gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. It sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through Website. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

