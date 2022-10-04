YFBitcoin (YFBTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,435.00

YFBitcoin (YFBTC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One YFBitcoin coin can now be bought for $8.36 or 0.00043311 BTC on popular exchanges. YFBitcoin has a total market cap of $72,652.72 and $7,435.00 worth of YFBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YFBitcoin has traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
YFBitcoin Profile
YFBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @yfswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
