YFDAI.FINANCE Price Reaches $27.77 (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.77 or 0.00137166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $583,170.00 and $110,608.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About YFDAI.FINANCE

YFDAI.FINANCE’s launch date was September 2nd, 2020. YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is www.yfdai.finance.

Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “YFDAI is an entire permissionless DeFi ecosystem that combines Staking & Farming services and soon, Lending/Borrowing services, SafePredict, and Insurance together with their own DEX called SafeSwap and their own LaunchPad where legitimate projects in the DeFi space can launch their new vetted projects with contract audits, locked liquidity and locked dev tokens in time-release smart contracts. Whereas other DeFi protocols rely upon minting new tokens to sustain their staking and farming rewards, YFDAI has allocated tokens for these products which will be replenished with fees generated by the ecosystem. YFDAI also has a deflationary burn mechanism built into the platform that will ultimately reduce the total supply to just 13,950 tokens. YFDAI’s mission is to clean up the DeFi space by de-risking the purchase of new projects by performing due diligence vetting and requiring adherence to the same protocols that YFDAI itself adhered to on their launch. YFDAI’s motto is ‘no more exit scams or rug pulls.’”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFDAI.FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFDAI.FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFDAI.FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

