YFIONE Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (YFO)

YFIONE (YFO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. YFIONE has a market cap of $147,594.00 and $14,152.00 worth of YFIONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YFIONE has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One YFIONE coin can now be purchased for $7.38 or 0.00036992 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YFIONE Coin Profile

YFIONE’s launch date was October 21st, 2020. YFIONE’s total supply is 20,000 coins. YFIONE’s official Twitter account is @yfione and its Facebook page is accessible here. YFIONE’s official website is yfione.finance.

YFIONE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFiONE Vision is to build several decentralized financial applications (Defi – Apps) and then develop these products into a full-fledged project thereby increasing the value of the YFiONE ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFIONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFIONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

