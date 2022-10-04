Yield Protocol Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $536,765.00 and approximately $39,025.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol’s launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,661,636 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Yield Protocol is yieldprotocol.org.

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

