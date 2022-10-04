YooShi Trading Down 9.3% This Week (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, YooShi has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. YooShi has a market cap of $40.37 million and $1.02 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004555 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00043276 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.
- RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $323.76 or 0.01595225 BTC.
- Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.
YooShi Coin Profile
YooShi (YOOSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2021. YooShi’s total supply is 373,795,166,927,353 coins. YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YooShi is yooshi.io.
Buying and Selling YooShi
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YooShi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YooShi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for YooShi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YooShi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.