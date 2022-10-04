YOU COIN (YOU) Hits Market Capitalization of $962,875.55

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $962,875.55 and $3,869.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,297.13 or 0.99974888 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004578 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00049829 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021771 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004889 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. Telegram | Facebook “

