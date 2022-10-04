Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 43,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 37.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.38. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.16 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

