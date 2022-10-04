YUMMY Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.00 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $279.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY was first traded on September 10th, 2021. YUMMY’s total supply is 435,533,297,975 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YUMMY is https://reddit.com/r/yummycoin. The official website for YUMMY is yummy-crypto.com.

YUMMY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yummy Crypto is a project launched on May 1st, 2021 with the vision to deliver value to holders via Growth Fund while providing contributions to help solve some of the world's most pressing issues.”

