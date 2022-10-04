Zacks Research Comments on Acuity Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

AYI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $159.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.72. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $224.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

