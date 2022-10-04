Zap (ZAP) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

Zap (ZAP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $5,662.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zap Profile

Zap was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.store. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zap

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

