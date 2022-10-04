Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $56.94 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $56.94 or 0.00283389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $733.43 million and approximately $65.82 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00102426 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00070822 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000909 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 12,880,726 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

