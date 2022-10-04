ZClassic Market Capitalization Achieves $290,751.52 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $290,751.52 and approximately $12.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00279687 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00102093 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00070249 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003168 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

