ZENZO Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $181,901.61 and approximately $203.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00065474 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00030670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00018047 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007669 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

ZENZO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

