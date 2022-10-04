Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) vs. Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Critical Comparison

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Zhongchao has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitru has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zhongchao and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A Vitru 9.59% 10.33% 4.68%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $16.30 million 1.32 $240,000.00 N/A N/A Vitru $116.98 million 4.15 $13.09 million $0.59 35.25

This table compares Zhongchao and Vitru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongchao.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zhongchao and Vitru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vitru has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Vitru’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vitru is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Summary

Vitru beats Zhongchao on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

