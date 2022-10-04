Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

LPX stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.61. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

