Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 12,774 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,640 shares of company stock worth $8,330,729. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.30. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

