Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 1,324 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 124,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,407.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 171,530 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,446,000 after acquiring an additional 398,359 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANF opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

