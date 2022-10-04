Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 44,782 Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 974.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BHLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BHLB opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.78 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.