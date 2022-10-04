Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Owens & Minor worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 168.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 62.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

OMI opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

