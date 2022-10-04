Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Rambus worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 7.7% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

RMBS opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

