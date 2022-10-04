Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Barnes Group worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,910,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Barnes Group by 109.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after buying an additional 162,693 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,296,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,201,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 429,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 92,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on B. Truist Financial cut their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Barnes Group Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of B opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

