Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Knowles worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,377,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 59,175 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,115,000 after purchasing an additional 685,980 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

KN opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.54. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

