Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Heartland Express worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1,321.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 461,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.71. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HTLD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

