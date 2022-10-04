Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of AZZ worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $953.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.92 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,669.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

