Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PACW opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACW. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

