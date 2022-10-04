Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,125 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Green Dot worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth $137,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth $154,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 154.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.