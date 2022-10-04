Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,125 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Green Dot worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth $137,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth $154,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 154.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
