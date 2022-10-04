Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,282 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $67,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $413.27 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.42.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
