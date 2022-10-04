Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Science Applications International by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after buying an additional 34,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,497,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,175,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,096,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2,924.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 79,668 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Science Applications International Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIC. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average is $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.67. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $97.82.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

