Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,378 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,187,000 after acquiring an additional 614,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 791,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 584,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,032,000 after acquiring an additional 408,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 312,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE AHH opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $928.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

