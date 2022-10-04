Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,763,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -121.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $48.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

