Zigcoin (ZIG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $362,527.00

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. Zigcoin has a market cap of $3.83 million and $362,527.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.30 or 0.99983974 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004657 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00063816 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00078463 BTC.

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

