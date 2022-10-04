Zipmex (ZMT) Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Zipmex has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zipmex has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and $12,414.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipmex coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zipmex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,182.42 or 1.00007772 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00051803 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00063864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00078212 BTC.

Zipmex Profile

Zipmex (CRYPTO:ZMT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2019. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Buying and Selling Zipmex

According to CryptoCompare, “The Zipmex Token (ZMT) is an ERC-20 traded digital asset native to the Zipmex ecosystem. It is a utility token designed to provide Zipmex ecosystem benefits and to enable access to attractive opportunities, as well as innovative products and services in the digital asset space. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipmex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipmex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zipmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipmex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.