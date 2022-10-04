ZKSpace (ZKS) Hits Market Cap of $51.60 Million

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. ZKSpace has a market cap of $51.60 million and approximately $606,305.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZKSpace has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZKSpace alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org/en. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSpace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSpace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.