Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. American National Bank grew its position in Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $151.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.40. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.77 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.