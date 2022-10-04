ZoidPay Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (ZPAY)

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, ZoidPay has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZoidPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges. ZoidPay has a total market cap of $87.50 million and approximately $53,974.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZoidPay Coin Profile

ZoidPay launched on October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. ZoidPay’s official website is zoidpay.com. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay.

Buying and Selling ZoidPay

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZoidPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZoidPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

