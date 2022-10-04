ZooKeeper (ZOO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $226,918.00

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $226,918.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004075 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
ZooKeeper Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 253,951,851 coins and its circulating supply is 239,810,583 coins. The Reddit community for ZooKeeper is https://reddit.com/r/ZooEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ZooKeeper Coin Trading
