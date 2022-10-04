ZooKeeper (ZOO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $226,918.00

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $226,918.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 253,951,851 coins and its circulating supply is 239,810,583 coins. The Reddit community for ZooKeeper is https://reddit.com/r/ZooEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

