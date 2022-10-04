ZORT (ZORT) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZORT (ZORT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, ZORT has traded up 0% against the dollar. One ZORT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZORT has a market capitalization of $26.83 million and $34,307.00 worth of ZORT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZORT alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZORT Profile

ZORT’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. ZORT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ZORT’s official Twitter account is @zortworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZORT is zort.com.

ZORT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZORT is a tradable ERC20 token, when it's burned or staked, the user is rewarded with a power bonus on the Zort Network.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZORT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZORT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZORT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZORT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZORT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.