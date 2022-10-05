0Chain One Day Volume Reaches $22,766.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $22,766.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,195.06 or 0.99913347 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002102 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00050502 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063048 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021912 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

