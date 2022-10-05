12,400 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 104.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 58.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 2.5 %

COKE stock opened at $439.93 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.00 and a 52 week high of $656.11. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $473.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.24.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $11.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

