144,460 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Bought by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 144,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13.

