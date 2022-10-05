1,720,061 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,720,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 386,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 235,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 81,608 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

