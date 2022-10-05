19,511 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 403.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of KLA by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,025. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
KLA Trading Up 3.4 %
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
KLA Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.00.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLA (KLAC)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.