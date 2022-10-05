19,511 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 403.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of KLA by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,025. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $327.29 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.19. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.00.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

