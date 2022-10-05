1inch Network (1INCH) Trading Down 1% This Week

1inch Network (1INCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. 1inch Network has a market cap of $342.35 million and $34.07 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded down 1% against the dollar. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002892 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00144642 BTC.

About 1inch Network

1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,868,339 tokens. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch Network (1INCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. 1inch Network has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 583,477,374.0042665 in circulation. The last known price of 1inch Network is 0.5811026 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $17,342,610.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://1inch.io/.”

