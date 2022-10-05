1peco Reaches One Day Volume of $35,269.00 (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. 1peco has a market capitalization of $371.34 million and approximately $35,269.00 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One 1peco token can currently be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00012211 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1peco Profile

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1peco (1PECO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. 1peco has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 1peco is 2.39657841 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,589.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.1eco.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

