1World (1WO) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

1World (1WO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. 1World has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $6,207.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1World has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One 1World coin can now be purchased for $0.0699 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1World Profile

1World’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com.

1World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

