2,165 Shares in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after buying an additional 259,926 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 192,197 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 154,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126,255 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,135 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ashland in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

