23,684 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 61.0% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 118.7% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 4.2 %

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.94 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.