2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $6.63 on Friday. 2U has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $511.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 122.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the second quarter valued at $114,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

