31,852 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

